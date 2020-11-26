Paul McCartney, an artist who needs no introduction has recently reminded us that no matter how legendary he may be, he’s just as human as the rest of us.

He’s obviously moved on since he elaborated on the whole suing The Beatles saga back in August.

This week People reported on McCartney’s recent appearance on the podcast, SmartLess, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

During the conversation, he told the trio, “I’ll be doing a song, let’s say ‘Eleanor Rigby’ or something, and I’m on autopilot. I’m starting to think, ’Oh, what am I going to have for dinner later? Maybe you won’t have the soup but maybe you’ll just go for the main course…’ And I go ‘Stop!’ Because I’m singing ‘Eleanor Rigby.'”

He also goes on to say, “A couple of bits of my head are going in different places. So sometimes that breaks down and I forget the song but remember the soup!”

It was also revealed that in order to get through live performances, McCartney employs a teleprompter these days to ensure that he’s staying on track with lyrics.

So in knowing all of this, it’s not necessarily a case of forgetting lyrics he’s known for decades, but more a case of losing his train of thought – particularly when it comes to food. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Interestingly, it also seems that Paul McCartney has recently been all for revealing a few of his most inner thoughts. In other news, he reflected on the fact that he still mentally consults his former band member, John Lennon when songwriting.

In an interview with Uncut, he said, “We collaborated for so long, I think, ‘okay, what would he think of this? What would he say now?’ We’d both agree that this new song I’m talking about is going nowhere,” he said.