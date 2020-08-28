Kiss Frontman Paul Stanley has released a statement slamming Donald Trump for his accusations that a postal election will be rigged.

This morning, Friday August 28th, Paul Stanley wrote in a twitter post that it is indecent and abhorrent for Donald Trump to declare that the only way he would lose was if the election was rigged.

“REGARDLESS of who you support, it is incendiary & abhorrent for ANY candidate to say ‘If I lose, the election is rigged’,” he said. Not for the first time, Donald Trump warned republican voters this week that “the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.”

He has been falsely claiming that mail-in voting will lead to wide spread fraud despite the strong evidence that it is extremely rare. Experts have confirmed that mail voting is very secure.

Donald Trump also announced that he will run for a third term if he is reelected this year because he claims his 2016 campaign was spied on, despite the FBI finding no evidence to support this.

Paul Stanley continued his statement with, “It’s an insult to those who have fought for the free, safe elections we have and dangerously implies that citizens who don’t share your views are the enemy.”

This is not the first time that Paul Stanley has spoken out about his views on the political landscape. In July he urged his social media followers to vote in November stating, “we have a responsibility to our past and to our future.”

Check out Paul Stanley’s statement on Donald Trump on Twitter: