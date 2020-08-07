KISS rocker Paul Stanley has taken to social media to criticise those choosing not to vote for a ‘viable’ candidate in the forthcoming US election.

Stanley’s remarks were spurred by a New York Daily News article, penned by “staunch conservative” S.E. Cupp. Within the article, Cupp revealed that she is “very seriously considering voting for Joe Biden,” as opposed to writing a candidate in — as she did in the 2016 election. Her decision will be swayed by who the presumed Democratic nominee chooses as his running mate.

Taking to Twitter, Stanley wrote “There are TWO ‘viable’ candidates, one of which will be our president for the coming 4 years. Why would ANYONE waste a vote that so many have fought for only to throw it away making a ‘statement’ that no one will hear? Make a vote that counts and work towards future alternatives.”

There are TWO “viable” candidates, one of which will be our president for the coming 4 years. Why would ANYONE waste a vote that so many have fought for only to throw it away making a “statement” that no one will hear? Make a vote that counts and work towards future alternatives. https://t.co/OgEVngLoO6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 6, 2020

Stanley has been a vocal social media user during this presidential election. Last month, the stalwart musician encouraged his followers to vote in November, “We have a responsibility to our past and to our future,” he wrote.

Back in June, Paul Stanley took to Twitter to condemn President Donald Trump’s claims that a 75-year-old man that was filmed being pushed by a Buffalo police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest was an ANTIFA stunt.

The musician wrote the President’s claims that it was a tactical ruse as “despicable.”

“To have the President of the United States spewing this lunacy is more frightening than despicable,” Stanley wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “WE are better than this. In case some of you didn’t hear previous ones, consider this your wake up call.”

Following the removal of the Tweet, Stanley tweeted an explanation: “I have taken down my most recent tweet purely because I see it can never be the source of true conversation or exchange of views. Rather than incite a situation where there can be no real ‘back and forth’ I hope everyone finds clarity for their views, lives morally and votes!”