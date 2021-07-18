KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that any reunion with the complete original lineup of the band would be “impossible”.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s “Jim & Sam Show”, Stanley was asked about why fans are so enamoured by the idea of a reunion of the band’s original lineup. As per Blabbermouth, he replied by saying that he didn’t think it would ever happen.

“Well, the original four are the original four,” Stanley said. “We were the ones who started this and created the template that we still stand by today. I think where people go wrong is when they think that things can remain timeless and that time doesn’t take its toll. You may want mom and dad to be back together, but it didn’t work out.

And we had amazing moments and amazing times, and we did some phenomenal things together which, look, tie me to them forever. But that’s not the fairy tale; it doesn’t end there”I’ve said before: we couldn’t have been here without Ace [Frehley, guitar] and Peter [Criss, drums], and we couldn’t be here today with Ace and Peter.”

He continued: “I think people yearn for something that is — I was gonna say ‘impractical.’ I would say impossible. It’s great to look back on, but it’s not that different than if you break up with somebody and years later you go, ‘Wow. Why did that happen? Let me go back.’ You go back and it’s not the same anymore. And you quickly realize, as we did, why it didn’t work out the first time. That’s why it didn’t work out the second time.”

The current KISS lineup backs up Stanley and Gene Simmons with guitarist Tommy Thayer, who joined in 2002, and drummer Eric Singer, who’s been in-and-out since 1991. The original lineup from 1973 was Stanley, Simmons, Criss, and Frehley – that foursome last played together during the KISS “Farewell” tour in 2000, over two decades ago.

Check out ‘Detroit Rock City’ by KISS: