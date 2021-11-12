The tracklist and release date for Paul Thomas Anderson’s forthcoming film Licorice Pizza, has been unveiled.

The album features cuts from the likes of Nina Simone, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Sonny & Cher, Gordon Lightfoot and more. It also features ‘Licorice Pizza’ a new composition from frequent Paul Thomas Anderson collaborator, Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood.

Licorice Pizza (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will arrive on November 26. The film, Paul Thomas Anderson’s first since his 2017 masterpiece Phantom Thread, will arrive on Christmas Day.

Set in 1973, the film sees Anderson return to San Fernando Valley, the canvas for his films Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch Drunk Love.

It stars Alana Haim from HAIM, and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman. Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie also star in the picture. You can watch a trailer below.

Licorice Pizza (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):

Nina Simone: ‘July Tree’

Chris Norman / Suzi Quatro: ‘Stumblin’ In’

Johnny Guarnieri: ‘Sometimes I’m Happy’

Bing Crosby / The Andrews Sisters: ‘Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (Single Version)’ [ft. Vic Schoen and His Orchestra]

Chico Hamilton Quintet: ‘Blue Sands’ [ft. Buddy Collette]

Sonny & Cher: ‘But You’re Mine’

Chuck Berry: ‘My Ding-a-Ling (Live at Fillmore Auditorium, San Francisco, CA/1967)’ [ft. Steve Miller Band]

The Doors: ‘Peace Frog’

Paul McCartney / Wings: ‘Let Me Roll It’

David Bowie: ‘Life on Mars?’

Clarence Carter: ‘Slip Away’

Seals & Crofts: ‘Diamond Girl’

Mason Williams: ‘Greensleeves’

Donovan: ‘Barabajagal’

Congregation: ‘Softly Whispering I Love You’

Jonny Greenwood: ‘Licorice Pizza’

Gordon Lightfoot: ‘If You Could Read My Mind’

James Gang: ‘Walk Away’

Blood, Sweat & Tears: “Lisa, Listen to Me’

Taj Mahal: ‘Tomorrow May Not Be Your Day’