The tracklist and release date for Paul Thomas Anderson’s forthcoming film Licorice Pizza, has been unveiled.
The album features cuts from the likes of Nina Simone, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Sonny & Cher, Gordon Lightfoot and more. It also features ‘Licorice Pizza’ a new composition from frequent Paul Thomas Anderson collaborator, Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood.
Licorice Pizza (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will arrive on November 26. The film, Paul Thomas Anderson’s first since his 2017 masterpiece Phantom Thread, will arrive on Christmas Day.
Set in 1973, the film sees Anderson return to San Fernando Valley, the canvas for his films Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch Drunk Love.
It stars Alana Haim from HAIM, and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman. Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie also star in the picture. You can watch a trailer below.
Licorice Pizza (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):
