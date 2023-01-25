PBS Drive Live is returning for the first time in three years.

An impressive lineup of local Melbourne artists will take to Music Market at Collingwood Yards from Monday, February 20th until Friday, February 24th, between 5pm and 7pm.

It’s the radio station’s way of celebrating the vast amount of talent in Melbourne’s rich music community, and the ideal way to see out the summer season.

And all the live music, of course, will be broadcast directly through the PBS airwaves for those that can’t make it to Collingwood.

Two artists will perform each day throughout Drive Live week, beginning with Phil Stroud and Don Glori on Monday. They’ll be followed by local favourites like excellent punk outfits like Blonde Revolver, Press Club, and C.O.F.F.I.N.

Drive Live also features dance-punk group Cong Josie & the Crimes, genre-hopping collective The Seven Ups, and psychedelic explorers Glass Beams, post-punk band Moody Beaches, as well as the wonderfully-named Don’t Thank Me, Spank Me.

You can check out the full Drive Live lineup below. Attendance is free, open to all, and you can RSVP now here. More information about PBS’ Drive Live can be found via the official website.

And it should also be mentioned that each PBS member can reserve two tickets to each evening of Drive Live week. PBS members will also receive free ice cold Mountain Goat beer on arrival to sweeten the deal.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

PBS Drive Live 2023

Monday, February 20th-Friday, February 24th

Collingwood Yards, Collingwood, Melbourne

RSVP here

Lineup

Monday, February 20th (Headhunters) – Phil Stroud & Don Glori

Tuesday, February 21st (Firewater) – Moody Beaches & Press Club

Wednesday, February 22nd (The Afterglow) – Glass Beams & The Seven Ups

Thursday, February 23rd (Fang It!) – Blonde Revolver & C.O.F.F.I.N

Friday, February 24th (Stone Love) – Don’t Thank Me, Spank Me & Cong Josie