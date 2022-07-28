Peach PRC has cancelled all of her remaining Australian shows with Yungblud after contracting COVID.

The ‘God is a Freak’ singer has been supporting American musician Yungblud on his Australian leg of his tour. The first show kicked off in Brisbane on July 23rd, and Peach PRC played at the Adelaide show the following night. However, the singer pulled out of Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion show at the last minute last night, and the singer took to her Instagram in tears to express her disappointment.

“Hey Sydney, I’m really sorry that I couldn’t open for Yungblud tonight. I was so excited too and I’m absolutely gutted and I feel really terrible that I disappointed people. I know there were a few people that came just to see me and I saw that people were lining up and they had gifts for me and they were wearing all pink,” she said tearfully in an Instagram story.

The singer continued, “It [Yungblud] is an incredible performance, it’s going to be an incredible show, I’m just really sorry I couldn’t be a part of it. And I feel really terrible.”

Now, Peach PRC has released a statement on her TikTok and Instagram announcing that she has been forced to cancel all of her Australian shows with Yungblud, because of her positive COVID result. She will be replaced by triple j’s Unearthed High winner George Alice.

“I have COVID so that’s why I couldn’t do it [the Sydney show] and I’ve been just bawling my eyes out all yesterday and all today. I’m exhausted, I’m so fucking sick and I’m devastated,” she said on Tik Tok.

“So, I have covid (couldn’t say yesterday until 100% confirmed). But, unfortunately, I won’t be opening for Yungblud’s Melbourne and Perth show. I’m absolutely shattered,” Peach wrote in an Instagram story.

“This tour meant so much to me and Yungblud means so much to me and the peach pit means so much to me and to have you guys there in my home country singing all my songs back to me was fucking magical and I wish I could live in those moments forever… Melbourne and Perth, I’ll be back one day, I promise.

“Thank you for the opportunity and sing your little hearts out for me tonight Melbourne. I love you and I’m sorry,” she concluded.

After pulling out of the Sydney show, Peach PRC shared posts on Facebook and Instagram that insinuated that she had returned a positive COVID result.

“Sydney I’m so absolutely gutted to say I’ve gotten super ill and won’t be able to perform tonight at the Yungblud show 😔 I’m so heartbroken but so grateful to have been given the chance in the first place 💖 to the peach pit I’m so sorry and to the black hearts club have the best fucking night!!” She wrote on Facebook.

“Trust me I would’ve loved to just power through and do the best I can but I can’t put people’s health at risk like that. I’m going to be okay, I’m just super disappointed but the show is going to be absolutely insane and you guys are gonna have THE best time, I promise,” Peach captioned a photo of herself looking upset on Instagram.

Yungblud 2022 Australian tour

Formerly supported by Peach PRC and remaining shows supported by George Alice

Tickets via Ticketek

Saturday, July 23rd

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, July 24th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, July 27th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, July 28th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 30th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

