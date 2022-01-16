TikTok personality and absolute gem Peach PRC has come out as a lesbian on Instagram and TikTok, and we love this for her.

The singer, who was nominated for Best New Artist in the Rolling Stone Australia Awards, revealed this news on Sunday in a post where she donned a dazzling bubblegum pink dress, looking like a gorgeous pixie. We expected nothing less from her.

“Came out as a lesbian today,” she captioned.

“To be fair the closet was made out of glass lol.”

The singer revealed the news on TikTok in the most iconic fashion: announcing it with her own new trending song playing in the background. Might as well earn a bit of money while you’re coming out.

@peachprc the people on my private account already know this but pls be nice 💖 any negative comments will be deleted ♬ original sound – Peach PRC

The announcement has been loved and welcomed by fans on social media. One fan touched on the significance of Peach PRC coming out as a lesbian and how important the representation of hyper-femme representation is.

“Thank you for the hyper-femme lesbian representation. My young self could have really used this when I was growing up,” they wrote in the comments of Peach’s Instagram post.

“You have NO idea how many lives you are changing by proudly living as an openly visible lesbian. I love love love this and u.”

“Aww my heart,” Peach replied to the comment. “Thank you for this comment, truly so sweet and kind.”

Another commenter wrote: “This is a win for us all (women),” which, so true.

@peachprc i read the first few sentences and said “maybe another time” 😌 ♬ original sound – internet princess

Peach PRC rose to fame in 2020 on streaming platforms like TikTok and has become one of the biggest Aussie creators on the platform with 1.8 million followers and over 100 million likes.

She is also a nominee for our very own Rolling Stone Australia Awards 2022 for Best New Artist, so be on the lookout to see if she takes the crown she so rightfully deserves.

Check out Peach PRC in her latest music video, ‘Heavy’, here: