Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) just broke a record that was only set last year with Beyoncé’s ‘Black Parade’: Song of the Year nominee with the most credited co-writers.

11 songwriters have been nominated for the Grammy for their work on ‘Peaches’, which is two more songwriters than those who worked on ‘Black Parade’, which was nominated for Song of the Year in 2020.

This new notion of “songwriting by committee” is something that has only been common in the recent years, as it was much more the norm for Grammy nominated songs to have one or two writers with a maximum of three present.

The rise in numbers of songwriters has been growing gradually over the decades, but until the 80s you would see a minimal amount of songwriters credited. The popularity for these larger group of songwriters may surge in coming years, or die down eventually.

The final voting for the 64th annual Grammy Awards is underway. Voting members of the Recording Academy have until January 3 to place their votes, with the ceremony being held January 31.

Here is a list of songs that were nominated for a Grammy Award with a certain amount of songwriters for the first time and when they were nominated, demonstrating the rise of songwriters over the course of the last few decades.

Four: 1981 — Christopher Cross’ ‘Arthur’s Theme’ — Christopher Cross, Peter Allen, Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager

Five: 1994 — Sheryl Crow’s ‘All I Wanna Do’ — Sheryl Crow, David Baerwald, Bill Bottrell, Wyn Cooper, Kevin Gilbert

Seven: 2000 — Destiny Child’s ‘Say My Name’ — Beyoncé Knowles, Le Toya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson, Kelendria (Kelly) Rowland, LaShawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Fred Jerkins III

Eight: 2018 — Bruno Mars’ ‘That’s What I Like’ — Bruno Mars, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, Johnathan Yip

Nine: 2020 — Beyoncé’s ‘Black Parade’ — Beyoncé Knowles, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter (Jay-Z), Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, Rickie “Caso” Tice

Eleven: 2021 — Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) — Justin Bieber, Ashton Simmonds (Daniel Caesar), Giveon Dezmann Evans, Louis Bell, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Andrew Wotman, Keavan Yazdani

