Pearl Jam fans looking to score tickets for their upcoming tour in New Zealand and Australia are in luck – the band have added more shows due to massive demand.

Just ten days after announcing their return Down Under, they surprised fans with extra gigs in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland.

This marks the grunge titans first shows in this part of the world in 10 years, since they played at Big Day Out in 2014.

In Australia, they’ll now play two nights at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium – Saturday, November 16, and Monday, November 18. In Sydney’s Giants Stadium, the first show is on Thursday, November 21, followed by a second show on Saturday, November 23.

In New Zealand, a second night has been added at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, on Sunday, November 10, joining the already-announced Friday, November 8.

Plus, special guests Pixies will be joining them on all dates.

Tickets for the initial shows sold out lightning fast, thanks to the overwhelming response, according to Live Nation. But here’s the good news: if you got a code from Ticketmaster for the first round of sales, you’re still in the running for tickets to the additional shows.

The announcement comes amid anticipation for their new album, Dark Matter, dropping on April 19th, followed by a monster 35-date world tour in May.

The band has released the title track as a preview. Dark Matter follows their 2023 live album, Give Way.

The album was recorded last year by Pearl jam members – Eddie Vedder [vocals], Jeff Ament [bass], Stone Gossard [rhythm guitar], Mike McCready [lead guitar], and Matt Cameron [drums] – at Rick Rubin’s infamous Shangri-La Studios in Malibu with producer Andrew Watt at the helm. With three decades of musical prowess under their belts, the album came about in just three weeks by the tight-knit group hailing from Seattle.

Pearl Jam 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Tickets via their official website

Friday, November 8th

Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland w/ Pixies

Sunday, November 10th

Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland w/ Pixies



Wednesday, November 13th

Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast w/ Pixies

Saturday, November 16th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne w/ Pixies

Monday, November 18,

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne w/ Pixies

Thursday, November 21th

Giants Stadium, Sydney w/ Pixies

Saturday, November 23

Giants Stadium, Sydney w/ Pixies