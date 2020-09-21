If you’re the kind of person that spends their life wishing that they were there to witness the golden era of Seattle grunge, this book is for you. Not for You: Pearl Jam & The Present Tense is the full-length biography of Pearl Jam and set to arrive on the 30th anniversary of the band’s inception.

The biography is penned by author Ronan Givony, a self-professed Pearl Jam tragic and total music nerd. He penned the very excellent dissection Jawbreaker’s 24 Hour Revenge Therapy.

“As far as Pearl Jam people go, I’m fairly middle of the road… it’s almost common: meeting otherwise sensible people, who have seen 100 Pearl Jam shows; who take entire months off work, to catch every show, anywhere in the world; who can tell you what the band performed, and where, on any given day,” explains Givony.

The book is a tribute to the Seattle grunge legends cult fan base. It’s part social history, part autobiography.”Not for You is the first full-length treatment of Pearl Jam’s odyssey and importance in the culture, from the ’90s to the present.”

To celebrate the release of the book, we’re giving away 10 copies to ten lucky readers. All you need to do is let us know in 25 words or less what your favourite Pearl Jam song is and why.

Competition runs from September 21 2020 12pm AEST to November 30 2020 12pm AEST. Only Australian residents are eligible.