Former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese has responded to fan speculation about his potential return to the band following Matt Cameron’s shocking departure after 27 years of service.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, reported by Rolling Stone, Abbruzzese addressed the thousands of messages he’s received from hopeful fans, stating that while he appreciates the sentiment, a reunion seems unlikely due to the long-standing estrangement between him and his former bandmates.

“The fact that I haven’t had any personal contact with any of them leads me to believe the water under the bridge runs too deep and too icy for there to be any reconnection or reconciliation,” Abbruzzese wrote. “This is a shame and saddens me, greatly. I know I could and would have much to contribute if indeed the call came, but sadly, I don’t see that happening.”

Abbruzzese played with Pearl Jam during their commercial peak between 1991 and 1994, contributing to the albums Vs. and Vitalogy. His departure from the band was less than amicable, and tensions resurfaced in 2017 when he was excluded from the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Since Cameron’s announcement, fans have been wildly speculating about potential replacements, with names like original drummer Dave Krusen, multi-instrumentalist Josh Klinghoffer, and longtime band associate Richard Stuverud in the mix. Other former Pearl Jam drummers Jack Irons and Matt Chamberlain have also been mentioned as possibilities.

Despite the unlikely prospect of a reunion, Abbruzzese remains open to reconciliation. “I wish Pearl Jam and its organisation continued success and I do hope that there will come a day that we can again connect on some level,” he stated, while asking fans to stop urging him to contact the band’s management.

In his extensive statement, Abbruzzese also reflected on his post-Pearl Jam musical journey, highlighting collaborations with artists like Roger Hodgson of Supertramp, Eddie Kramer, and various other accomplished musicians. He detailed his growth both personally and professionally over the past three decades, mentioning his work on projects like The Green Romance Orchestra, Lost Symphony, and contributions to Joanna Connor’s album.

“My drumming and passion for giving it my all is still as powerful as ever,” Abbruzzese affirmed, suggesting that while the past may be complicated, his love for music remains undiminished.