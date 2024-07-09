Eddie Vedder has revealed a “near-death” health scare that impacted Pearl Jam, leading to recent show cancellations.

The iconic rock band’s lead singer recently disclosed that the band had a severe health scare, which he described as “near-death.” This incident led to the cancellation of their concerts in London and Berlin last week.

During a performance in Barcelona, Vedder shared with the audience that the health issue was intensely frightening, likening the symptoms to severe bronchitis, and expressed concern that it might have ended fatally for some band members.

“It was very uncomfortable, and it got frightening,” Vedder explained to the crowd, indicating that the illness had affected multiple band members. He did not specify which members were ill but noted that it was a significant enough concern to halt their tour schedule temporarily.

“It felt like maybe you couldn’t breathe, and maybe you wouldn’t make it through the night, and maybe you’d have to go to the hospital,” he added.

The emotional toll of the event was evident as Vedder reflected on the fragility of life and the fortune of being able to perform worldwide. “You just realise how precious this life is,” he commented, appreciating the opportunity to play music for their fans.

“How lucky we are to have been living on a planet where we can go around and play to incredible people like the people in this room here tonight.”

The band had to put out a statement on July 2nd and 3rd, explaining that the members had not fully recovered, which forced them to cancel the shows.

Despite this health scare, Pearl Jam plan to resume their tour in August to promote their latest album, Dark Matter. The album has been well-received, described by Rolling Stone as “jam-packed with fist-pumping rockers, stunning songwriting, and melodies tailor-made to be shouted with the windows down.”