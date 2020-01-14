Pearl Jam have announced their new album, Gigaton, set to arrive on March 27th via Pearl Jam’s Monkeywrench Records. This marks the band’s eleventh record and their first in seven years.
“Making this record was a long journey,” guitarist Mike McCready shared in a statement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”
Fans can expect the first single, ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, to drop in the next few weeks.
Pearl Jam will embark on a North American tour in celebration of the release of Gigaton. They’ll be joined by IDLES, The Pixies and White Reaper.
Pearl Jam
2020 North America Tour
March 18
Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
March 20
Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
March 22
Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
March 24
Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
March 28
Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
March 30
New York, NY Madison Square Garden
April 2
Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
April 4
St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
April 6
Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 9
Denver, CO Pepsi Center
April 11
Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena
April 13
San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
April 15 & 16
Los Angeles, CA The Forum
April 18 & 19
Oakland, CA Oakland Arena