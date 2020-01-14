Pearl Jam have announced their new album, Gigaton, set to arrive on March 27th via Pearl Jam’s Monkeywrench Records. This marks the band’s eleventh record and their first in seven years.

“Making this record was a long journey,” guitarist Mike McCready shared in a statement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Fans can expect the first single, ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, to drop in the next few weeks.

Pearl Jam will embark on a North American tour in celebration of the release of Gigaton. They’ll be joined by IDLES, The Pixies and White Reaper.

Pearl Jam

2020 North America Tour

March 18

Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

March 20

Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

March 22

Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

March 24

Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre

March 28

Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

March 30

New York, NY Madison Square Garden

April 2

Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

April 4

St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

April 6

Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 9

Denver, CO Pepsi Center

April 11

Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

April 13

San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

April 15 & 16

Los Angeles, CA The Forum

April 18 & 19

Oakland, CA Oakland Arena