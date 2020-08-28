Pearl Jam and their Vitalogy Foundation have teamed up with online fundraising platform Omaze to raise funds to help ensure voting access.

The partnership will also give one lucky Pearl Jam fan and their guest the opportunity to hang out with Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament in their native city Seattle. Count us in.

All the band are asking of their fans is – if able – to join them in pledging to vote by mail in the 2020 election.

The prize is a great one. In addition to meeting both Vedder and Ament, the winner will also get a private after-hours tour of the Pearl Jam: Home and Away exhibit at the Museum of Pop Culture. They’ll also tour London Bridge Studios, where the band’s iconic debut studio album Ten was recorded.

You’ll also get to ask all your burning questions about the inner workings of Pearl Jam. Perhaps best of all, you’ll potentially get to share a beer with them, if you’re over 21 of course.

“We would answer all your questions,” Vedder said in the promo video below. “Like how many guitar picks does Mike McCready throw out on any given night or how many bottles of red wine do you go through on a tour?”

Flights and a stay in the Pearl Jam Suite at The Edgewater Hotel are also included.

If you’re worried about the current coronavirus pandemic, they’ve got that covered. “Your safety and peace of mind is our top priority, so this experience will be scheduled when it’s safe to travel and convenient for our partners,” the release said.

They’re not the first rock legends to have their say on the US election situation. Earlier this month, Ozzy Osbourne slammed Donald Trump’s coronavirus response effort, saying the president was “acting like a fool.”

For the chance to win the prize and hang out with Pearl Jam, follow this link to enter the contest. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win.

Check out the ‘Omaze Giveaway: Win a Trip to Meet Pearl Jam in Seattle’: