Ozzy Osbourne has blasted Donald Trump’s coronavirus response, saying that America’s 45th president is “acting like a fool.”

The legendary heavy metal singer made his comments after more than 5.5 million Americans have been infected and at least 174,255 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country’s seven-day average for daily deaths has topped 1,000 for at least 24 days in a row.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy said: “In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this. It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy.

There’s not much hope left. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That’s fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it’s never gonna go away.”

It’s a shame that Ozzy is ineligible to be president as he was born in England. Last month, his official online store was updated with “Ozzy For President” merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, lithographs, bumper stickers and buttons. The original “Ozzy For President” t-shirt, featuring the same design, first arrived in 1984.

Back in June 2019, Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne called out Trump for using the rocker’s music without permission.

“We are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns,” Sharon said in a statement. “Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals.”

Despite appearing on Trump’s now-defunct Celebrity Apprentice in 2010, Sharon has been vocal about her disapproval of the billionaire real estate mogul.

“It’s kind of fearful,” she told Larry King in 2018. “I know a lot of my friends are fearful. We kind of wake up every day and go, ‘What’s gonna happen now?’ You don’t feel secure that everything will be smooth and people are in control of what they should be in control of. … For me, I wake up afraid of what on Earth is going to happen and who he’s going to insult today.”

