Peking Duk are hitting the road again, announcing their expansive ‘Thrills Tour’ of Australia in 2025.

The electronic duo made the announcement on Instagram today (March 17), teasing new music alongside the tour and telling fans, “NEW TOUR. NEW MUSIC. WE WANT TO SEE YOU.”

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. this Wednesday, with the duo warning fans, “don’t be late x.”

The ‘Thrills Tour’ will see Peking Duk making their way through regional and coastal hotspots across Australia, with stops in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory. Kicking off in Kings Beach on April 10, the duo will hit venues in Darwin, Byron Bay, Margaret River, Townsville, Ballarat, and Hobart, among others. They’ll also make a special stop in Indonesia for a show in Bali on April 12, before returning to Australia to continue the run through May.

Last month, Reuben Styles made headlines for an unexpected reason—helping out at a Townsville café during the Queensland floods. Styles, who was in town for shows with his side project Y.O.G.A, found himself stuck due to the extreme weather. When he noticed a local café overwhelmed with customers, he jumped behind the counter to help, having previously worked as a barista.

“Everyone just wanted to help out,” Styles told Rolling Stone AU/NZ, adding that his mother and even a local police officer pitched in to support the café owner.

The flooding saw North Queensland receive six months’ worth of rain in just three days, with thousands forced to evacuate and at least one life lost. Styles said locals were rallying around businesses and each other.

“It’s just one of those things where it’s just a given that anyone with a house that’s not in a scary spot right now is just taking in countless people and everyone’s just looking out for each other. It’s really beautiful.”

While Styles was helping out in Townsville, Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde was also set to perform in the city with his Keli Holiday project, but the show was postponed due to the conditions.

Now, with their Thrills Tour locked in, Peking Duk are ready to get back on the road, and if their track record is anything to go by, fans are in for an absolute rager.

Peking Duk – Thrills Tour 2025

Thu, Apr 10 – Kings Beach Tavern – Kings Beach, Australia

Fri, Apr 11 – Monsoons Darwin – Darwin City, Australia

Sat, Apr 12 – Savaya – Kabupaten Badung, Indonesia

Thu, Apr 17 – Torquay Hotel – Torquay, Australia

Fri, Apr 18 – Barwon Heads Hotel – Barwon Heads, Australia

Sat, Apr 19 – Ballarat Civic Hall – Ballarat Central, Australia

Thu, Apr 24 – Setts Bar & Function Centre – Mildura, Australia

Sat, Apr 26 – Frankston Pier – Frankston, Australia

Thu, May 1 – Top Floor Nightclub – Mandurah, Australia

Fri, May 2 – Shelter Brewing Co. – Busselton, Australia

Sat, May 3 – Settlers Tavern – Margaret River, Australia

Thu, May 8 – Tanks Arts Centre – Edge Hill, Australia

Fri, May 9 – House Of Vows – Townsville City, Australia

Sat, May 10 – CBD McGuires Hotel – Mackay, Australia

Thu, May 15 – Wyong Rugby League Club – Kanwal, Australia

Fri, May 16 – Beach Hotel Byron Bay – Byron Bay, Australia

Sat, May 17 – Big Chill Festival 2025 – Australia

Fri, May 23 – Forth Pub – Forth, Australia

Sat, May 24 – Uni Bar – Sandy Bay, Australia

Tickets are available via pekingduk.com.