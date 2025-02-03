Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles jumped behind the counter to assist a local cafe during the floods in Queensland this week.

Styles – who was in Townsville this past weekend for some shows with his side project Y.O.G.A – was one of the many stuck in town due to the dangerous floods and on Monday found himself at a local cafe that was understaffed and overwhelmed with customers.

The producer told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that he noticed the cafe owner was working solo, so Styles offered his services, given that he once worked as a barista.

Styles’ mother even jumped in to help, as did a local police officer.

“Everyone just wanted to help out,” he said.

“Any businesses that are open, people are trying to support and buy things… even the convenience store, you could see people going out of their way to buy things they probably didn’t really care about, so that they could just support in any way they can.”

Styles shared that during his conversation with the police officer, she revealed that her family took in five people who had to leave their homes because of the floods, which has claimed one life and seen thousands forced to evacuate.

North Queensland has reportedly recorded over six months of rain in just three days.

“It’s just one of those things where it’s just a given that anyone with a house that’s not in a scary spot right now is just taking in countless people and everyone’s just looking out for each other. “It’s really beautiful.”

On Sunday, Styles even took to social media to ask if anyone had board games they could play, and a number of people reached out to help.

“I’ve just been hearing their stories too and seeing some people can’t even get out of their driveway. It’s just crazy.”

Styles’ Peking Duk partner, Adam Hyde was also scheduled to perform in Townsville last Saturday with his Keli Holiday band, however that show was postponed.

Styles is next slated to play in Kings Beach and Burleigh Heads this coming weekend.

This article was originally published on Rolling Stone AU/NZ.