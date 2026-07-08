Peking Duk have dropped a Matt Corby collaboration and announced an Australia tour.

Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles have today announced a massive run of shows, taking in 13 dates between September 25th and November 27th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 15th at 9am AEST. Sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

Peking Duk’s tour is in support of new album Paradise, which drops on August 14th.

“Our debut album Paradise is something new from us,” Styles previously said. “It’s adventurous both sonically and thematically. It’s got a little more depth… we can’t wait to share it.”

Accompanying the tour announcement is a new taste of Paradise, a surprise collaboration with Matt Corby.

The collaborative single “Let Go” sees Peking Duk finding a change of pace, exploring a more downbeat tempo, harking back to some of the duo’s earlier releases.

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“‘Let Go’ is hands down my favourite song off the record,” Hyde says. “To me, it really rings true to the beauty of what Peking Duk is.

“It’s slow, it’s emotional, yet banging. Matt Corby’s tone and feeling within his vocal just brings the emotion to a whole new high, and it came together so seamlessly and beautifully.”

Peking Duk’s “Let Go” (ft. Matt Corby) is out now. Paradise is out August 14th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Peking Duk 2026 Australia Tour

Ticket information available here

September 25th

King Street, Newcastle, NSW

October 2nd

McGuires Hotel, Mackay, QLD

October 3rd

Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD

October 4th

Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD

October 16th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

October 17th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

October 18th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

October 23rd

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

October 24th

Panthers, Port Macquarie, NSW

October 30th

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

November 6th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

November 7th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

November 27th

The Timber Yard, Melbourne, VIC