Peking Duk have dropped a Matt Corby collaboration and announced an Australia tour.
Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles have today announced a massive run of shows, taking in 13 dates between September 25th and November 27th.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 15th at 9am AEST. Sign up for pre-sale tickets here.
Peking Duk’s tour is in support of new album Paradise, which drops on August 14th.
“Our debut album Paradise is something new from us,” Styles previously said. “It’s adventurous both sonically and thematically. It’s got a little more depth… we can’t wait to share it.”
Accompanying the tour announcement is a new taste of Paradise, a surprise collaboration with Matt Corby.
The collaborative single “Let Go” sees Peking Duk finding a change of pace, exploring a more downbeat tempo, harking back to some of the duo’s earlier releases.
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“‘Let Go’ is hands down my favourite song off the record,” Hyde says. “To me, it really rings true to the beauty of what Peking Duk is.
“It’s slow, it’s emotional, yet banging. Matt Corby’s tone and feeling within his vocal just brings the emotion to a whole new high, and it came together so seamlessly and beautifully.”
Peking Duk’s “Let Go” (ft. Matt Corby) is out now. Paradise is out August 14th (pre-save/pre-order here).
Peking Duk 2026 Australia Tour
Ticket information available here
September 25th
King Street, Newcastle, NSW
October 2nd
McGuires Hotel, Mackay, QLD
October 3rd
Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD
October 4th
Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD
October 16th
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW
October 17th
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
October 18th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD
October 23rd
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW
October 24th
Panthers, Port Macquarie, NSW
October 30th
UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT
November 6th
Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS
November 7th
Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW
November 27th
The Timber Yard, Melbourne, VIC