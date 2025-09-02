One of the country’s most successful electronic exports, Pendulum, will return in 2026 for a headline Australian tour.

One of the most influential electronic acts of this era, Pendulum will perform four shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide with a tour presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring.

It comes off the back of their first first-length album in 15 years, Inertia, which was released in August. The 16-track album features a variety of collaborations and showcases the band’s evolving sound.

Produced by Rob Swire and Owen Charles at Pendulum’s London studio, Inertia started taking shape in 2020 as Swire explored what Pendulum means today. The album follows their 2021 Elemental and 2023 Anima EPs, which helped guide their new direction.

Of the album, Swire said: “It’s the sound of Pendulum finding themselves again, and me figuring myself out to a certain extent… I can’t wait to get back on tour. I know people always say this in interviews, but this time it feels different.”

Pendulum recently ranked No. 16 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s list of The 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts.

“Perth’s Pendulum crashed that dance music hotbed in the 2000s with spectacular results. Formed by Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, and Paul “El Hornet” Harding, Pendulum had a smash with their independently-released debut LP Hold Your Colour in 2005. Powered by monsters “Tarantula” and “Fasten Your Seatbelt”, the album went platinum in the UK, for 300,000-plus units,” the feature praised.

“Pendulum could swing into the 5,000 capacity Brixton Academy, or play any major music festival, and in 2005 Swire and Co. nailed a dream collaboration, remixing The Prodigy’s “Voodoo People” — the music video for which is the stuff of nightmares.”

They’ve sold over a million albums in the UK alone, and have three platinum albums already under their belt — Hold Your Colour (2005), In Silico (2008), and Immersion (2010).

Having headlined some of the world’s biggest festivals including Glastonbury, Creamfields, Coachella, Reading & Leeds, and more, alongside sold-out arena tours across Europe, the UK, and beyond, Pendulum are among Australia’s most successful musical exports.

Presale for Brisbane, Sydney, and Adelaide begins 11am Friday, September 5th, before general sale at 2pm on Monday, September 8th.

Pendulum Australian Tour 2026

Presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring

Tuesday, March 3rd

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, March 5th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Friday, March 6th*

Palace Foreshore, Melbourne VIC

*Not presented by Frontier Touring, see artist website for details

Tuesday, March 10th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA