Punk rock fans, get ready. Two of the genre’s biggest names, Pennywise and Millencolin, are joining forces for a massive co-headline Australian tour in early 2025.

Kicking off on February 22nd in Wollongong, the tour will take these legendary acts to cities across the country, from Newcastle to Perth, with a mix of metro and regional stops.

Pennywise, the California punk pioneers, have been rallying fans with their high-energy anthems since their explosive 1991 debut. Known for classics like Bro Hymn and F**k Authority, the band has defined the skate punk and hardcore genres.

Over their career, Pennywise has released 12 studio albums, including the Certified Gold hits About Time, Full Circle, and Straight Ahead. Their live performances are nothing short of legendary, with recent highlights including a North American tour with Dropkick Murphys and their electrifying set at Australia’s Good Things Festival.

Joining them are Swedish icons Millencolin, who’ve been punk staples since forming in 1992. Their breakout album Pennybridge Pioneers brought hits like No Cigar—immortalized on the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 soundtrack—and Penguins & Polarbears, cementing their status as one of Europe’s most beloved punk acts.

With their original lineup intact and a legacy spanning albums like the politically charged SOS in 2019, Millencolin continues to deliver the same infectious energy that made them legends.

This isn’t just a tour; it’s a celebration of punk’s enduring power. From iconic tracks to unrelenting live energy, Pennywise and Millencolin are primed to remind Australian audiences why they’re two of the most influential names in the genre. The tour will hit venues both intimate and festival-sized, offering fans a chance to get up close and personal with punk royalty.

Tickets go on sale Friday 22 November at 12pm local time via destroyalllines.com. Fans can register for early access starting Wednesday 20 November at 12pm local time.

Whether you’ve been moshing since the ’90s or you’re discovering these legends for the first time, this co-headline tour is a rare chance to experience two punk icons sharing the stage. Grab your tickets fast—this one’s going to be unforgettable.

Pennywise + Millencolin Co-Headline Australian Tour 2025

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Saturday, February 22nd

Waves, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, February 23rd

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle NSW

Tuesday, February 25th

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

Wednesday, February 26th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, February 28th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, March 1st

Pirate Life Brewing Festival, Adelaide SA

Sunday, March 2nd

PICA, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, March 5th

Metro City, Perth WA