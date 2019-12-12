Peppa Pig is at it again, and this time she’s coming for collabs with Stormzy. The Princess of Pop knows no limits.

The simulation is officially breaking with Peppa Pig, Princess of Pop, deciding to follow Stormzy, and then tweet about his upcoming album Heavy Is The Head (Out December 13th). To make things even more confusing, she then asks Stormzy for a collab and we are just as confused as you are.

So first things first, why the hell is Peppa Pig following Stormzy, and secondly, why is she tweeting album promo for the popular rapper?

You can see the string of tweets below, which even lead Stormzy to say what we are all thinking: “Wtf is going on lmao”.

https://twitter.com/poppoppopmusic/status/1204828754385788931?s=20

Let’s collab. How we gonna do this ? — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 11, 2019

Wtf is going on lmao https://t.co/TEPJoqC70E — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 11, 2019

Watch the video for ‘Vossi Bop’ by Stormzy below