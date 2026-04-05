Pepsi has pulled its sponsorship of London’s Wireless Festival, a move that came just hours after UK political leaders condemned the booking of Kanye West as a three-night headliner.

The partnership, which saw the event officially branded as “Pepsi MAX Presents Wireless” since 2015, is over following criticism from high-profile political figures.

Just hours before the move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement, per Rolling Stone, that read: “It is deeply concerning that Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism. Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted clearly and firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe and secure.”

Last week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed the booking in a separate statement, saying: “We are clear that the past comments and actions of this artist are offensive and wrong, and are simply not reflective of London’s values. This was a decision taken by the festival organisers and not one that City Hall is involved in.”

The controversy comes as West attempts a return to live performances, which would have been his first UK shows in 11 years. West recently issued a formal apology for his past remarks in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad. He also performed a string of shows at LA’s Sofi Stadium.

As of Sunday, the festival’s website was still sporting the Pepsi branding, and organisers have yet to release a statement on either West’s booking or the sudden loss of their title sponsor. Tickets for the July festival are still scheduled to go on sale this week.