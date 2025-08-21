Perfume Genius returns to Australia in December 2025 for his first tour since 2022, with shows in Ballarat, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and a set at Meredith Music Festival.

Tickets are available at mistletone.net. General public tickets for Ballarat, Melbourne, and Brisbane go on sale at 9am AEST on Monday, August 25th, and Sydney tickets go on sale at 9am AEST on Friday, August 29th.

Hadreas, an Iowa-born artist, will perform with his live band, presenting material from his seventh studio album, Glory (2025), alongside selections from his previous albums. Glory included the song “No Front Teeth” with New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding.

The album follows 2022’s Ugly Season (which Hadreas originally wrote to accompany a dance piece by choreographer Kate Wallach).

Perfume Genius has released seven studio albums to date, including Set My Heart on Fire Immediately (2020), which received critical acclaim from outlets such as The New Yorker, Pitchfork, and Rolling Stone. His work spans alternative pop and rock styles and explores themes including queer identity, personal trauma, and transformation. Glory was produced in collaboration with Blake Mills, longtime partner Alan Wyffels, and band members including Meg Duffy (Hand Habits).

Perfume Genius Show 2025

Presented by Mistletone and 3RRR

Ticket info at mistletone.net, perfumegenius.org

Wednesday, December 3rd

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat, VIC

Thursday, December 4th

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, December 5th

Meredith Music Festival, VIC

Sunday, December 7th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, December 9th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW