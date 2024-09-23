Jane’s Addiction lead vocalist Perry Farrell will seek medical treatment after last week’s on-stage physical altercation with guitarist Dave Navarro in Boston.

The iconic alternative rock band reunited in London back in May with the reunion tour featuring the core members of Jane’s Addiction on stage together for the first time in 14 years, generating excited responses from fans across the globe. However, excitement quickly faded on September 13th following the onstage incident which turned physical.

Over the weekend, Farrell’s wife Etty Liu Farrell said “As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls. We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are – but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit.. to that end we apologise” in a message to social media.

“We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal. Perry already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist”, she said, also shutting rumours that intoxication led to the outburst. “If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know.”

With reports alluding to an ongoing rift between Farrell and Navarro during the run of recent shows, the remainder of the tour has now been cancelled. According to the rest of the band, it’s due to a “continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.”

Addressing the rumours head on, Farrell himself said that “this weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show.”