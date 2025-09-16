The weather is warming up and so is the events calendar. From RÜFÜS DU SOL to Doja Cat, there is something for everyone between now and the end of the year at Perth’s RAC Arena.

Check out the huge slate of events still to come in 2025 below!

Burna Boy – October 24th

The Australian leg of Burna Boy’s world tour is finishing up in Perth, showcasing his recently released eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness.

Known for his electrifying stage presence and genre-blending sound, Burna Boy has established himself as a true musical phenomenon. The tour marks another milestone in his meteoric rise as one of music’s most significant global ambassadors for African music.

James Blunt – October 30th

After a sold-out national tour in 2024 and fulfilling his promise to return to Australia, James Blunt will finish up his ‘Back to Bedlam’ 2025 Australian tour in Perth in October.

He will perform the entirety of ‘Back to Bedlam’, along with his greatest hits and fan favourites, to celebrate the breakout multi-platinum album’s 20th anniversary.

RÜFÜS DU SOL – November 7th-8th

RÜFÜS DU SOL are riding high on the success of their fifth album Inhale / Exhale, released last year.

Their Australian tour, kicking off in Perth, will feature a carefully curated mix of new tracks alongside fan favourites, accompanied by their world renowned immersive lighting and stage production.

Diljit Dosanjh – November 9th

Global superstar Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his trailblazing tour to Australia, after shattering records worldwide.

He is making history as the first Indian artist to ever headline stadiums in Australia, and is bringing his electrifying show to Perth for the first time.

Doja Cat – November 22nd

The Grammy Award-winning US star will embark on her first-ever arena run of the country this November, marking her first return our way since 2023’s ‘The Scarlet Tour’.

The ‘Ma Vie World Tour’ supports Doja Cat’s forthcoming fifth album, Vie, which will be released on Friday, September 26th.

Kaiser Chiefs – November 23rd

English indie band Kaiser Chiefs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Employment, one of the best-selling UK debut albums of all time, with a tour kicking off in Perth.

Employment featured some of the band’s biggest hit singles, including “Oh My God”, “I Predict a Riot”, “Everyday I Love You Less and Less, and “Modern Way”.

