Pete Doherty has once again been banned from driving after the police caught him joyriding an electric scooter last October while looking for one of his dogs.

As NME report, the incident took place on October 3rd. Police responded to a call at around 1:40 am when they found Doherty riding the scooter back home after finding his escaped husky. The musician was on a driving ban after copping 12 points on his license over the last year. Doherty, in all his infinite glory, said that he wasn’t aware riding an e-scooter breached his driving ban.

Dohert told Margate Magistrates Court on On Friday, September 4th, that police officers had previously stopped the musician in Broadstairs to take a selfie, told Doherty that he could ride the scooter on the pavement.

“It was not very clear to all and sundry what the rules were,” shared Doherty’s legal representative, Paul Shingleton. “His dog had escaped and he went to find him and he was on his way back home when he was stopped by police.

“It wasn’t a case of someone (who is disqualified) driving a car in defiance. The case has an oddness about it with some unusual factors.”

Doherty’s huskies have a penchant for getting him into sticky situations. In May last year, The Libertines’ rocker was hospitalised after he was stabbed by a hedgehog one of his dogs scooped up whilst walking.

Doherty was walking his two pups, Zeus and Narco, when one of them picked up “the cute wee verminous Shnuffle shuffle Pig of the Hedge.”

When Doherty attempted to free the hedgehog from his dogs’ jaw, one of the spikes got lodged in his hand. Sod’s law would have it that the spike became infected and Doherty had to go to the hospital to get it removed.