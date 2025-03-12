Pete Murray is hitting the road for his biggest solo Australian tour yet, taking his acoustic set to every corner of the country.

The 55-date tour will see Murray perform across capital cities and regional areas, kicking off in Darwin and winding through the Northern Territory, Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania, South Australia, ACT, and Western Australia. He’ll be joined by special guests Rachael Fahim and Brett Wood along the way.

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets on Pete Murray’s website, with pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 18 that 10 am local time, and general sale starting Friday, March 21st at 10am local time.

Murray shared his excitement about the tour, saying, “I’ve never done a solo tour in this country before, so it’s been on the cards for a while.

“I’ve done it overseas and people love it – so it’s about time I did it in my own country. There will be some storytelling of my songs, my life and career. The shows will be very intimate.” The announcement coincides with the release of his new single “I Am Fir”e, which is the second taste of upcoming new music following “Wouldn’t It Be Good” earlier this year. Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN Murray explained the inspiration behind the track, saying, “The song is inspired by normal people who stand up against regimes and who stand up for humanity and risk their own lives to save others. They are the real heroes of the world.