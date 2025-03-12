Pete Murray is hitting the road for his biggest solo Australian tour yet, taking his acoustic set to every corner of the country.
The 55-date tour will see Murray perform across capital cities and regional areas, kicking off in Darwin and winding through the Northern Territory, Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania, South Australia, ACT, and Western Australia. He’ll be joined by special guests Rachael Fahim and Brett Wood along the way.
“I’ve done it overseas and people love it – so it’s about time I did it in my own country. There will be some storytelling of my songs, my life and career. The shows will be very intimate.”
The announcement coincides with the release of his new single “I Am Fir”e, which is the second taste of upcoming new music following “Wouldn’t It Be Good” earlier this year.
Murray explained the inspiration behind the track, saying, “The song is inspired by normal people who stand up against regimes and who stand up for humanity and risk their own lives to save others. They are the real heroes of the world.
“I have used elements, emotions and feelings to describe these people. The courage they have is enormous and the love they give is forever. This song is also about normal heroes like Mums and Dads who are always there for their kids.”
Pete Murray’s “I am Fire” is out now. For more toue info and tickets, visit petemurray.com.