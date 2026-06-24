Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos have announced an Australian tour.

The Midnight Oil legend and the band, which includes the Oil’s legendary guitarist Martin Rotsey, will play a rare handful of pub shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Brunswick Heads this November, leading up to Garrett’s recently announced co-headlining slot at Queenscliff Music Festival (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 30th at 10am AEST.

For the short tour, The Alter Egos will consist of Rotsey, Kram from Spiderbait (drums), Heather Shannon from The Jezebels (keyboard), Zoe Hauptmann (bass), and Grace and May Garrett (backing vocals).

“You don’t have to doom scroll for too long these days to know that we urgently need to change how we treat our country and each other,” Garrett says. “Music has always been a vital way to express thoughts and feelings about the world around us and while a fair bit of my time is now spent on these other roles I really can’t wait to get back onstage for a few nights and make some sweet noise with my mates.”

In addition to tracks from Garrett’s two solo albums, A Version of Now and The True North, the band will perform the odd Midnight Oil classic as well as a few other left-field choices.

In other Garrett news, he was recently announced as the new Chair of Landcare Australia, a community of volunteers, bush and coast carers, and farmers and conservationists dedicated to fostering productive and sustainable landscapes around Australia.

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He also stepped up to lead the crowdfunded AUKUS Public Inquiry earlier this month, which will examine the $368 billion nuclear-powered subs plan, alongside commissioners including former head of the Australian Defence Force, Admiral Chris Barrie, and the ex-premier of Western Australia, Carmen Lawrence.

Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos 2026 Australian Tour

With special guests

Presented by Select Music & Eleven: A Music Company

Ticket information available here

Friday, November 20th

Mona Vale Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, November 26th

Distillery Road Market, Eagleby, QLD

Friday, November 27th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW

Saturday, November 28th

Queenscliff Music Festival, Queenscliff, VIC