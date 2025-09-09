Joy Division and New Order’s founding bassist Peter Hook and his band The Light are making a return to Australia next year, with performances of his former bands’ greatest hits.

The tour, set for July 2026, will see Hook perform New Order’s album Get Ready in full to celebrate its 25th anniversary. They will also perform a selection of hits from the two bands including “Disorder”, “She’s Lost Control”, “Shadowplay”, “Transmission”, “Atmosphere”, “Love Will Tear Us Apart”, and more.

Hook – one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Greatest Bassists – is meticulous about re-creating the music of Joy Division and New Order live, performing the treasured catalogue with the passion and energy they deserve.

“Fans come to see us because they love the sound… New Odor doesn’t sound like New Order, which I’m happy about — and also outraged,” Hook said.

The tour will start in Adelaide on July 13th, 2026, before moving to the east coast for shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney on July 16th, 17th, and 18th. It will wrap up in Perth on July 20th.

Hook founded Peter Hook and The Light in 2010 with the intention of playing every song he ever recorded live. Its formation came after he left New Order in 2007 amid internal conflict with his band mates, particularly Bernard Sumner.

New Order continued without Hook after 2007, forming a new company to manage the band’s affairs. But by 2009, Sumner announced he no longer wanted to be making music with the band. Hook later filed a lawsuit over this, alleging they continued the band without consulting him and used legal means to prevent him from stopping them, a situation he described as a “fait accompli”.

Presale will begin at 10am on Thursday, September 11th, before general tickets go on at 10am on Monday, September 15th. Sign up for presale here.

Peter Hook & The Light July 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Monday, July 13th

Hindley St. Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Thursday, July 16th

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, July 17th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, July 18th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Monday, July 20th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA