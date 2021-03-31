Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Pharrell has called for “transparency, honesty and justice” following the death of his cousin earlier this month.

As reported by Complex, Pharrell’s 25-year-old cousin Donovon Lynch was shot and killed by police in Virginia Beach, USA.

Lynch was one of two people killed in separate shootings at Virginia Beach on the same evening.

In a statement, the Virginia Beach Police Department said that homicide detectives had conducted interviews with the officer involved in the shooting, as well as an officer who witnessed it along with an “independent witness.”

Within the same statement, police also claimed that Lynch was “brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting.”

However, according to Complex, several people have expressed scepticism over the department’s account of the incident.

In an Instagram post, Pharrell described Lynch as a “bright light” who “always showed up for others”.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure… my cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings,” he wrote.

“He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

Several of Pharrell‘s collaborators and fellow artists shared their condolences in the comments of the post, including The Weeknd, Kenya Barris and Swizz Beatz.

Check out the full post by Pharrell about his cousin Donovon: