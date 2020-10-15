Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo has weighed in on (presumed) non-metalheads wearing shirts repping metal bands.

In a recent interview with Revolver, Anselmo was asked about the ever-controversial topic, and his opinion is respectfully non-partisan.

“It doesn’t bug me, at all. It’s not that I think about it, but I see where you’re coming from, growing up in the scene, and what it means to show your support for the band, to wear their shirt around and stuff,” he mused.

The interviewer went on to talk about how he is inspired by the knowledge that there a whole generation of kids, that may not have been exposed to the music the way old school metalheads were, donning classic metal shirts. Citing Kim Kardashian in a Morbid Angel shirt as an example.

“I love it. I don’t really know who she is – I heard the name. But anyone wearing a Morbid Angel shirt’s OK with me,” Anselmo continued. “So you’re taking that the kids who are wearing the t-shirts are into the bands?”

“They’re gonna see and they’re gonna listen to the music. That’s interesting. I did not know about this little phenomenon. It’s something to think about.”

Who’s to say that the Kardashian clan doesn’t have a secret affinity towards thrash metal? The Revolver video saw a bunch of the most esteemed names in metal asked about the trend, all offered different takes on it — but the majority of those questioned could give less of a shit.

Check out the interview below.

In other news, Phil Anselmo recently contributed vocals to our very own grindcore outfit, King Parrot, on their track ‘Nor Is Yours,’ taken from their most recent EP Holed Up in the Lair.

“When we came up with this song, it was distinctly different to anything we had written previously on any of our records,” King Parrot’s Matt Young explained of the track.

“It has an up-tempo groove that reminded me of an AC/DC riff if it was played by a grind or hardcore band. My head was busy trying to write lyrics for the other tracks, and this one through me a curveball.

“Luckily we had our old’ mate and one of the most prolific heavy metal vocalists of all time Phil Anselmo lounging around in the studio. He accepted the challenge to write and direct the lyrics and also add some vocals in for good measure. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did writing and recording it.”

Check out ‘Nor Is Yours’ by King Parrot: