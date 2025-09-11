Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons have announced the departure of vocalist Joel Peters, with the band thanking him “for his contribution” and wishing him “every success in his future endeavours.”

The sudden lineup shift has forced their first-ever Australian tour to be pushed back six months.

“Despite extensive efforts to find a workable solution, it was not possible to prepare a new band member and to proceed with the September dates at such short notice,” the band said in a statement. “The band sincerely apologises to fans for any inconvenience and looks forward to coming to Australia in March, fully prepared to deliver an unforgettable rock’n’roll experience.”

All tickets purchased for the original September 2025 shows will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

The group also reassured fans overseas: “All remaining UK and European shows scheduled for the rest of the year will go ahead as planned. Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons are excited to continue performing for the fans and look forward to seeing everyone on the road.”

Formed in 2016 by former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell with his sons Todd, Tyla and Dane, the band quickly earned acclaim for their mix of Motörhead classics and original material, even taking home a Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award for Best Debut Album. Their reputation as a formidable live act has been cemented by appearances at Wacken, Hellfest and Graspop, and recent European stadium dates supporting Guns N’ Roses.

Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons – March 2026 Australian Tour

Friday, March 6th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, March 7th

Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Sunday, March 8th

Max Watts, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, March 10th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, March 11th

The Rosemount, Perth

Tickets remain valid for the new dates, available via The Phoenix