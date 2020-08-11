Phil Collins classic ‘In The Air Tonight’ has witnessed an incredible sales bump over the weekend, with kudos to a viral video from Youtubers Twins React.

The 22-year-old twins, Tim and Fred Williams, filmed their reaction to hearing the song for the first time. If you haven’t seen the video yet, it is pure, unadulterated sunshine. The video sees the twins cooly vibin to the slow-burning track, blissfully unaware of the earth-shattering drum solo that kicks in at the 04.56 mark. I don’t have the words to describe the ecstatic joy on their faces when that drum hits.

“That was cool how he did that,” mused Fred, adding: “I ain’t never seen somebody drum a beat three minutes [into] a song.”

“That was a crazy song,” Tim shared. Both twins agreed, that they “weren’t prepared for that”. Whilst Tim dubbs the iconic Phil Collins song as “unique” and “a straight banger”. Fred added, “This man killed it.”

Check out Tim and Fred listening to ‘In the Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins:

The viral video saw ‘In The Air Tonight’ increase in sales of 1,100 percent compared to the previous two days. With the track earning over 4,600 digital sales in those two days, compared to a few hundred the weekend prior.

The twins have reviewed a slew of beloved tunes on their YouTube channel, notable videos include their take on ‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton, ‘Dancing in the Dark’ by Bruce Springsteen and Janis Joplin‘s ‘Piece of My Heart’.

In an interview with People Magazine, Tim Williams revealed that they came up with the segment idea as a way to broaden their musical horizons.

“We wanted to start a new trend to appreciate old music,” he said. “We’re open to all genres. We also want to bring people together because there’s no colour to music.”

Fred added, “There’s more than just rap out there. There’s so much more than I ever thought.”