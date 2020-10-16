Phil Collins is the latest musician to issue US President Donald Trump a cease and desist for using their music at a campaign rally.

Trump soundtracked his event at Des Moines on Wednesday, October 14th with Collins’ landmark 1981 track, ‘In The Air Tonight.’

In a statement supplied to Consequence Of Sound, representatives for Phil Collins have confirmed that a cease and desist has been issued.

“Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation,” the representative said.

Collins is the latest in a long line of musicians that have served the Trump campaign with cease and desist orders for using their music. This year, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and the estates of Leonard Cohen and Tom Petty have all threatened to take legal action.

After repeatedly objecting to his music being used at Donald Trump’s political rallies, Neil Young announced he was suing US President for “willful copyright infringement.”

The unsigned lawsuit, posted online, states that Young “in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a “theme song” for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

The lawsuit specifically mentions ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ and ‘Devil’s Sidewalk’, stating that the Trump campaign has played both for the “entertainment and amusement” of the attendees at his rallies.