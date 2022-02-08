The first trailer for a new documentary about The Microphones and Mount Eerie legend Phil Elverum has been released.

Titled There’s No End, the film promises a more intimate look at the life of a deep thinker, a true artist but, above all, a family man.

“I always try to just be myself,” Elverum explained in a statement. “Sometimes I make songs and albums of spilled guts deep reaching ideas and send them out to all the strangers in the world, but mostly I’ve tried to keep the real daily life private. I’ve wanted to share the meat and hide the skin.

Now I find myself surprised to be revealing a beautifully filmed portrait version of this home life; the simple routines with my young daughter, the meandering ideas that burble out unformed. Our lived moments aren’t the art project, but a picture of our little world with its everyday light and shadows, the place where we actually live. Coffee and oatmeal on a school morning, talking again about death and jokes and emptiness.”

There’s something of the Terrence Malick in the There’s No End trailer, particularly his seminal work The Tree of Life, both in the style and ideas: there are sweeping and gorgeous shots of nature and family; Elverum ponders the fragility of life and the rareness of existence in a voiceover.

The intriguing cinematography is the work of Mattias Evangelista, who also shared his passion for the project. “In my mind, music is the highest form of art, and it’s my goal to create a film that gives me the same feeling my favorite albums do,” he said. “I’m naturally drawn to stories about musicians and Phil is a ‘character’ I had in the back of my mind for a while. I was intrigued with him as an artist and also felt a sense of connection to him, since both of us are from the Pacific Northwest.

He continued: “I’m eternally grateful to Phil for opening his life to us and for being an amazing collaborator and teacher. Part of me is still amazed at how this all came together, but at the same time it all makes perfect sense. The way it happened was so natural, the connectivity of it, the circularity. It feels like it was meant to be.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

There’s currently no release date for There’s No End but stay tuned for updates.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out the trailer for There’s No End: