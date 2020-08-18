Last Saturday afternoon, Philly musician Pat Finnerty kicked off his ambitious “Grohl-A-Thon,” a 24-hour Instagram livestream monolith. The stream had one goal, locating and persuading Dave Grohl to join him on a Instagram live as part of.

As revealed to Rolling Stone, after nine hours of unrelenting Dave Grohl worship, and “friendly stalking”, Finnerty finally got Grohl on the dog and bone.

Through a series of distant contacts including a man who had Jack Black’s email and a friend who knew Grohl’s niece, Finnerty was able to connect to a man who knew another man who was rumoured to be going to a dinner party and the Fooeys legend’s house on that fated Saturday evening.

At around 10:30 pm US time, Finnerty received a video request from the dinner guest, actor Andrew Sikking. Once he accepted the request, he was greeted by a drum kid.

“I was like, ‘Wow, we got Grohl,’” Finnerty explains. “He peeks up and he sees me with the cardboard cut-out [of Grohl] and he goes, ‘What the fuck are you guys doing?’”

Upon their virtual meeting, Finnerty requested Grohl collaborate with him on a cover of Dire Straits classic ‘Money for Nothing’.

“That’s it? That’s all you wanted?!” Grohl asked of the request, before going on to play the track on drums.

Following the performance, the dynamic duo engaged in a 20-minute discussion, where they talked about everything from Grohl’s history in Philly, and their mutual love of Jeff Lynne.

“Is it good to be Grohl?” Finnerty asked the rocker during his appearance. “Oh yeah, it’s the fuckin’ best,” he replied. Grohl revealed that after discovering that Finnerty had been streaming for nine consecutive hours he made the decision to jump on the stream, “There was no way I was not going to call in. Just so you could take a fucking nap.”

“Grohl was as cool as I knew he would be,” says Finnerty of the experience. “I’ve always wanted to host a talk show and corona has kind of given me one. I want it to grow so that I could do cooler shit, because I have ridiculous ideas that I think will all work.”

You can check out the stream in all its Grohl glory below.