A fatal stabbing outside Phish’s concert in the US has left one person dead and two others injured.

Per Rolling Stone, an altercation occurred just after 9:30 PM ET on Friday night in the parking lot outside Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum, during the show.

Officers reportedly responded to the scene where three victims had sustained injuries from the attack.

“The first victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Cpl. Shaun Stalnaker said in the official police statement.

“The second victim was also transported and is currently receiving medical treatment. A third adult male victim later arrived at a local hospital as a walk-in, also suffering from a laceration determined to be non-life-threatening.”

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot immediately following the incident. Police are still investigating and have asked for public assistance on the matter.

Phish addressed the incident in an Instagram statement on Saturday.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“During last night’s show, a tragic incident took place in the parking lot outside Hampton Coliseum,” the post reads.

“There was an altercation behind one of the tents in the unofficial vending area in which someone lost their life and two other people were injured.

The Vermont-based band acknowledged their limited knowledge of the incident, stating they “don’t have more information than what has been reported by the police.”

“”… what we do know is upsetting enough. We are deeply saddened by this and our hearts go out to all of those affected.”

The Friday night performance was part of Phish’s summer tour, with the Hampton Coliseum hosting the band for three consecutive nights. Despite the stabbing, the band’s remaining concerts scheduled for Saturday and Sunday night at the same venue were set to proceed as planned.