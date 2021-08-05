In news that ushered in an orchestra of dings from the group chat, Phoebe Bridgers is set to feature on Taylor Swift’s forthcoming re-release of Red.

Earlier today, Taylor Swift shared a teaser for Red (Taylor’s Version) featuring a number of cryptic track titles. This arrived with a pre-save page for the album that allowed fans to unlock “The Vault” — an archive of bonus titles — if they could crack the tracklist titles.

This is Swifties we’re talking about, the fanbase that could give Alan Turing a run for his money, so they obviously have already cracked the code. Twitter account @TaylorSwiftNZ successfully deciphered The Vault, revealing that Red will feature collaborations with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran and Phoebe! fucking! Bridgers!. You can find the full tracklist below.

*presses post*

*cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest pic.twitter.com/Tf0ahCMql8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 5, 2021

In 2019, Taylor Swift announced plans to re-record her Big Machine albums in order to regain control of her masters. This past April, she released her first re-recorded entry Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed,” Taylor shared in a statement announcing the Red (Taylor’s Version). “Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly.

“The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice.

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

Red (Taylor’s Version): “The Vault”:

21 Ronan

22 Better Man

23 Nothing New [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]

24 Babe

25 Message in a Bottle

26 I Bet You Think About Me [ft. Chris Stapleton]

27 Forever Winter

28 Run [ft. Ed Sheeran]

29 The Very First Night

30 All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)