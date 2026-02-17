Ahead of a March hearing, the US-based photographer who is in a copyright dispute against Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor, has filed a new motion.

As previously reported, Nelson described herself as the creator and sole copyright holder of a photographic series of Taylor titled Champagne Problems, which was published in Vogue Portugal in July 2025. She said her work was used without permission after one of the images was shared publicly by a third party linked to Taylor, prompting her to issue cease-and-desist notices to all parties, including Taylor and Amyl and the Sniffers.

A civil action lawsuit from Taylor over the photographs followed, after Nelson allegedly sold a selection of them as “fine art prints” on her website. According to Taylor, no agreement existed authorising Nelson to sell copies.

Now, Nelson has filed an anti-SLAPP motion which aims “to prevent people from using courts, and potential threats of a lawsuit, to intimidate people who are exercising their First Amendment rights.”

“As a working photographer, I believe artists should be able to publish, display, and sell their work without feeling pressure to give up their rights,” Nelson said in a statement to Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“My actions seek to defend both copyright protections and the First Amendment, which are essential to artists everywhere.”

Nelson also confirmed that her copyright infringement case is now against Amyl and the Sniffers, not solely Taylor.

The issue between Nelson and Taylor began in July 2024, when Amyl and the Sniffers’ manager, Simone Ubaldi, reached out to Nelson to photograph them for their album Cartoon Darkness. The shoot later fell through after they “expressly communicated” to Nelson that they didn’t want her to use the band’s name, image, and likeness to promote her own business.

“As explained to Ms. Nelson, the band was zealously protective of their image and did not want these used for non-band-sanctioned, private commercial purposes such as Ms. Nelson had proposed. As a result, the photo shoot was never conducted,” the complaint read.

Nelson allegedly contacted Taylor months later, requesting to photograph her “with the express intention that the resulting images … would be published exclusively in the July 2025 issue of Vogue Portugal,” filed documents claimed.

Taylor agreed, but allegedly “at no point” authorised or licensed Nelson the right to make any other commercial use beyond the magazine issue. After receiving Nelson’s proposal to sell the “fine art prints”, Ubaldi claimed to have told Nelson that Taylor objected to such use of her image and that “the only permitted use of the same had been for inclusion in Vogue Portugal.”

A hearing on the matter is currently scheduled for March 6th, 2026.