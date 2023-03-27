After memorably collaborating with Tash Sultana recently, Pierce Brothers have returned with their second striking single of the year.

“In The Water”, set for release this Wednesday, is a typically stirring slice of indie folk from the acclaimed duo, urging listeners to find freedom and hope in life.

There’s a joyous cinematic quality to the track, with an almost spiritual undercurrent to the uplifting lyrics. “I wanna be free,” the brothers sing yearningly in the rousing chorus. “Be who you wanna be,” is the last message, said suddenly as the track’s pleasant acoustic strumming stops instantly. The pair have said all that’s needed to be said.

‘In The Water’ is one of several tracks that Pierce Brothers recorded alongside some fine Australian artists, including the aforementioned Sultana, Garrett Kato, and Steph Strings. They recorded the track at Melbourne’s Red Moon Studio, working with longtime collaborator Jan Skubiszewski.

“We’ve had the idea knocking about for a couple of years, not knowing what to do with it,” one half of the duo, Pat, says. “We all got together in Jack’s studio, and we began feeling it out again and adding little layers of rhythm and ideas here and there. From there, it just began to build up.”

The collaborative additions didn’t end there, with ongtime friend and keys player Dara Munnis adding his own unique perspective to the songwriting.

“As a major third wheel in the twin brother dynamic, we found pretty quickly that my main role was actually that of a casting vote between Pat and Jack,” he explains. “Whenever there were different options on the table for the direction the song was taken, I have 100% let this newfound power go to my head.”

“In My Water” follows “High & Unsteady”, Pierce Brothers’ excellent collaboration with Sultana, which explored the emotional pain associated with addiction. “We’ve loved everything that Tash has done over the years, and when they had the idea to collaborate, we jumped at the opportunity!” Jack said about the single at the time.

Pierce Brothers'”In The Water” is out Wednesday, March 29th (pre-save/pre-order here).