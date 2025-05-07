American post-hardcore favourites Pierce the Veil have returned with “Kiss Me Now”, a high-energy new single set to feature on the deluxe edition of their latest album The Jaws of Life, out May 9th.

The track arrives alongside a visualiser of two ice sculptures locked in an embrace — a nod to the song’s themes of fleeting time and romantic urgency.

“Lyrically, ‘Kiss Me Now’ is a love song to my wife, Danielle, exploring the concept of fear of time passing by too fast,” says frontman Vic Fuentes. “It was inspired by a quote I find true as I move through life: ‘There will never be a perfect time for anything.’ If you spend your life waiting for the perfect moment to do something, it may never come. I tend to overthink things, and this song reminds me to give in more often.”

Fuentes adds: “I wrote ‘Kiss Me Now’ with my friend Josh Rheault, who used to be in a band called The Dear Hunter, in a cabin in Julian, California. I always loved that song, but we felt like The Jaws Of Life had too many slow songs, so it didn’t make it onto the original album.”

The deluxe edition will also feature their cover of Radiohead’s “Karma Police.”

Pierce the Veil kick off their ‘I Can’t Hear You’ tour May 13th, hitting 60+ dates across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Highlights include sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks, with support from Sleeping With Sirens, HEALTH, Cavetown, and more.

“The Jaws Of Life kicked off a new way of thinking for our band in the sense of trusting when things are not working for you,” Fuentes says. “The experience was so fulfilling and exciting that it made us reevaluate every part of our career — what we’re doing, how we’re doing it — and start chasing that feeling again by trying new things, pushing ourselves into uncomfortable territory, and seeing where it takes us.”

Pierce the Veil’s “Kiss Me Now” is out now.