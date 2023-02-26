Pierce The Veil are coming to Australia for a massive co-headlining tour alongside Beartooth.

After performing in Fremantle on Saturday, July 22nd, the genre-hopping rockers will then head to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane over the following week (see full dates below). Support on the tour will be provided by U.S. post hardcore outfit Dayseeker.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3rd at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 1st at 9am local time (sign up here).

Pierce The Veil’s latest album, The Jaws of Life, debuted at number eight on the ARIA Albums Chart earlier this month, making it their highest-charting album in the country to date. With two gold singles and a gold album already under their belt, 2023 is shaping up to be their biggest year yet.

BEARTOOTH, meanwhile, were once hailed by Rolling Stone as one of 10 New Artists You Need to Know. Their fusion of catchy choruses and post-hardcore-meets-metal sound has garnered them a deeply engaged audience, as evidenced by tours with the likes of Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon, and A Day To Remember. Their fourth album, Below, was a top 30 hit in the band’s home country.

With these three powerhouses coming together for one epic tour, tickets are likely to sell out fast for this one.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Pierce The Veil & Beartooth 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests Dayseeker

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Early bird pre-sale tickets on sale Wednesday, March 1st (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, March 3rd (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Saturday, July 22nd

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Monday, July 24th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, July 26th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, July 27th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, July 29th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.