After a decade of pressure from health advocates to reduce drug harm, NSW has implemented a pill testing trial at music festivals.

The trial will last 12 months and has a “clear purpose – to reduce harm and save lives”, state premier Chris Minns said.

“No parent wants to be given the news that something has happened to their child at a music festival, and that they are now in an emergency department or worse,” he continued.

Festivals across the state will introduce anonymous drug testing facilities where festival-goers can test narcotic samples for “purity, potency and adulterants”, according to The Guardian.

The Minns government finally listened to harm reduction evidence and announced the plan last December. ACT was the first territory to do so in 2022.

Canberra instituted a pill testing clinic in 2022, before Queensland became the first state to institute two permanent clinics.

Last October, the Minns government had rejected renewed calls to introduce pill testing after two young men died at a music festival.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The call for drug reform was heavily encouraged at New South Wales’ second drug summit in November. The majority of co-chairs supported the plan for reform. They will share their recommendations with health minister Ryan Park early this year.

Park explained, “As I’ve always said, there are no silver bullets here but if there are any further steps we can take to keep young people safe this festival season we’ll listen to the experts and the evidence.”

Jen Ross-King, the mother of Alex who died in 2019 at a Sydney music festival after mixing alcohol with ecstasy, was part of those requesting change. She appealed to the government, “listen to the experts”.

Dr Annie Madden, executive director of Harm Reduction Australia, argued for the introduction of pill testing, to further end “harmful” policing practices.

“We simply cannot go through another summer festival season without access to pill testing and, while we’re at it, without ending the harmful and ineffective policing practices, including strip-searching and the use of drug detection dogs,” she said.

The minister for police and counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley, clarified, “Make no mistake – illicit drugs are illegal and harmful. Police will not change their approach to drug suppliers at these trial sites. Anyone attempting to supply drugs can expect to be targeted by a police operation and brought before the courts.”