The Victorian government is set to launch its first pill testing trial at Beyond the Valley over New Year’s Eve.

This four-day event, held at Barunah Plains near Hesse, west of Geelong, is expected to draw around 35,000 attendees, making it the largest event in Australia to offer pill testing services.

Premier Jacinta Allan emphasised that this approach is aimed at harm reduction and saving lives. She acknowledged the reality that some festivalgoers may intend to use drugs, stating, “We’re not going to bury our heads in the sand,” Allan said. However, Allan was quick to clarify that this does not equate to endorsing drug use, maintaining that “no pill is safe, no drug is safe.”

Beyond the Valley is the first of five festivals slated to host pill testing trials this summer, with five more to be announced for the 2025/26 summer season.

This initiative comes at a critical time, according to Mental Health Minister Ingrid Stitt, who pointed out the increasing volatility of the drug market. The move follows a series of concerning incidents, including a suspected drug overdose at a Melbourne rave in January that left eight people in critical condition.

The pill testing sites will be operated in partnership with The Loop, a non-profit organisation experienced in drug checking services. Cameron Francis, CEO of The Loop Australia, explained that their service uses advanced gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GCMS) machines capable of identifying and quantifying virtually any substance within minutes.

Of particular concern is the strength of MDMA (ecstasy) pills available in Victoria. Francis noted, “MDMA purity is our biggest concern coming into the summer.”

While the trial has garnered support from various quarters, it has also faced criticism. Deputy opposition leader Evan Mulholland expressed scepticism, arguing that pill testing is not foolproof and that the government should prioritise investment in drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

Pete Sofo, director of Festivals and Major Events at Untitled Group, which organises Beyond the Valley, hopes this initiative will become a standard part of festival operations. He views it as a “common sense” approach to addressing a growing problem, particularly in light of the increasing presence of synthetic drugs.

The Victorian Greens have called for a reduction in police presence at the festival, particularly the removal of sniffer dog squads, to ensure festival-goers feel confident in using the pill testing service without fear of legal repercussions.

As the trial approaches, details regarding the exact location and operation of the pill testing sites at Beyond the Valley are still being finalised in collaboration with the government.