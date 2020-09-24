Pink Floyd have announced the release of a restored version of their concert film Delicate Sound of Thunder along with a live album.

Sometime ago, Pink Floyd informed fans that the cinema release of their 1989 concert film, Delicate Sound Of Thunder, had been cancelled in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Now, however, the band are bringing the concert straight to Blu-ray and DVD, complete with a companion live album.

A restored, re-edited and remixed version of Delicate Sound Of Thunder will be out on Friday, November 20th.

Delicate Sound Of Thunder was originally filmed a year into Pink Floyd’s record-breaking Momentary Lapse of Reason tour, at Nassau Coliseum in New York. The concert film covered some of the last shows put on by the band in 1988, filmed over the course of five nights in August of that year.

Available on VHS and Laser disc at the time, the film earned a Grammy Award nomination. The restored version of the movie is helmed by Hipgnosis’s Aubrey Powell, with sound remixing by Andy Jackson and David Gilmour. The new release sources from hundreds of cans of the original 35mm footage, transferred to 4K.

The show itself has been edited completely, with the sound overhauled using the original multi-track tapes, courtesy of Jackson, Gilmour, and Damon Iddins. The 3-LP and 2-CD companion album will contain 23 songs, nine more than the original.

Apart from Pink Floyd classics and the entirety of the set list from Momentary Lapse of Reason, the album contains four tracks from the famous The Dark Side Of The Moon and popular favorites ‘Wish You Were Here’, ‘Comfortably Numb’, and ‘Run Like Hell’.

Delicate Sound of Thunder can be pre-ordered here.

Listen to ‘Comfortably Numb’ by Pink Floyd: