Pink Floyd have released a humungous archival box set, The Later Years. The 18-disc audio and visual archive catalogues the band’s career post-Roger Waters, focusing on their output from 1987 onwards.

The Later Years features remixed and re-edited version of concert films, unreleased footage from tours, outtakes from rehearsals and much more. There are remixed versions of 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason, the 1988 live album, Delicate Sound of Thunder, 1990’s Knebworth Concert, and a slew of unreleased studio tracks.

The band have expressed that the added audio in Momentary Lapse is meant to “restore the creative balance between the three Pink Floyd members.”

“With additional production from David Gilmour and Andy Jackson, over 13 hours of unreleased audio and audiovisual material, including the sought-after 1989 Venice and 1990 Knebworth concerts, and much more, The Later Years is a must for all fans.”

The box set also includes a 60-page photo book, tour programs, lyric sheets and memorabilia. It was released on December 13th, and you can stream it below. If you fancy a physical copy, head here.