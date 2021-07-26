Pink has nobly offered to pay the fine given to the Norway Women’s Handball Team for the ‘crime’ of not wearing bikini bottoms.

Olympics rules are a bit weird, aren’t they? The poor Norwegian women were hit with a huge $1,765.28 fine by the European Handball Federation for wearing shorts rather than bikini bottoms, what they deemed to be “improper clothing”.

Not on Pink’s watch. As per People, the pop star wasn’t having any of it, and has offered to pay the full fine. She also shared her outrage on Twitter.

“I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform,’” she wrote. “The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

Check out two of the Norwegian players react to the huge fine on Lorraine:

The Norwegians were fined after their bronze medal match against Spain last week. According to the International Handball Federation’s archaic rules, “female athletes must wear bikini bottoms…with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg. The side width must be of a maximum of 10 centimetres.”

One of their players, Katinka Haltvik, explained that the decision to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms was very last minute and agreed upon by the entire team. “It was very spontaneous,” she said. “We thought, ‘Let’s just do it now, and then see what happens.’”

It remains to be seen what the outcome of the whole ordeal will be, with the threat of expulsion from the World Championships still looming, but good on Pink for making a stand.

