P!nk has cleared the air on rumours of a long-standing feud between her and Christina Aguilera.

The controversy arose when P!nk ranked their collaboration on the “Lady Marmalade” music video as her least favorite in a recent Buzzfeed interview. She also excluded Aguilera from the praise she gave to her other co-stars from the famous song, Mýa and Lil’ Kim.

P!nk has since taken to social media to express her frustration at the “silly” narrative and the tendency for interviewers to focus on drama rather than the art.

“I take responsibility also – I’m out of practice,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “And for every one or two women I’ve had issue with – there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on.

“But we don’t talk about that. I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert Deniro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they’d ever had. How about Christian Bale? We stick to the art with them, Don’t we?”

P!nk also clarified the behind-the-scenes drama on the “Lady Marmalade” set, stating that Aguilera had wanted to fight over a chair mix-up. However, she confirmed that the feud was resolved and that she had no interest in drama. “Y’all are nuts,” she said in response to the highly gossipy headlines.

P!nk’s message to Aguilera was very clear: “you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards.”

The controversy has overshadowed the release of the pop superstar’s newest album, Trustfall, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart earlier this month. Trustfall also made it to number two on the U.S. Billboard 200.

In 2024, the multiple Grammy winner will bring her ‘Summer Carnival Tour’ to stadiums around Australia and New Zealand in support of her ninth studio album.