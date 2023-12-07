Handbag-touting English singer and producer PinkPantheress has just announced that she’ll be adding two headline shows to her Australian support tour with Coldplay in October and November of next year.

Victoria Beverly Walker, better known by her alias PinkPantheress, will now also be performing at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on October 29th and at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on November 5th. The announcement comes a month after the release of her debut pop-imbued album, Heaven Knows.

Earlier this year, PinkPantheress gained mainstream recognition with her breakout hit featuring Brooklyn pocket rocket Ice Spice, “That Boys a Liar Pt. 2”. The song peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 and on the Billboard Global 200. According to ARIA, the original version of the song has also gone three times platinum in Australia.

While the track was included on her album, the project also features fan favourites like “Mosquito”, “Nice to Meet You”, and “Capable of Love” with collaborations from Central Cee, Kelela, and Rema.

Exploring themes of death and obsession, the album is a two-year long story of the artists rise into the spotlight and the anxiety, distance and connection that comes with it. In her own words, it’s about “journeying from hell into purgatory, but I’m OK with being there.”

An artist of the new generation, PinkPantheress’ debut album is a magnum opus for the hyper-online with every genre fair game. While quintessentially British in its essence, it contains flashes of pop, drum and bass, garag, and club-oriented electronica.

Members of Live Nation can access tickets for PinkPantheress’s headline shows tomorrow on December 8th at 1pm local time, with general tickets going on sale on Monday December 11th at 1pm local time. Tickets can be found on the Live Nation website.

PinkPantheress 2024 Australia Tour

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Tuesday, October 29th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, November 5th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW